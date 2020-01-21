Olivia Gant

Olivia Gant with Denver police in 2017. She battled multiple illnesses, but now her mother has been accused of killing her. Photo courtesy Denver Police Department.

The mother who is accused of killing her daughter after faking her illnesses appeared in Douglas court Tuesday morning where a judge set her bond at $250,000.

Kelly Turner, also known as Kelly Gant, faces 13 separate counts – 11 of them felonies, including first-degree murder – in the death of her middle daughter, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Oct. 21, 2019.

Turner's daughter, Olivia Gant's heart-tugging story played out on television stations and in newspapers in the Denver area and nationally – a sick little girl experiencing the thrill of riding in a police car and shooting water on a fire truck before succumbing to an untreatable mix of medical issues.

Kelly Renee Turner

Kelly Renee Turner. Photo courtesy Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

But the indictment paints a much more sinister picture: Multiple doctors who didn’t believe Olivia was terminally ill battling a mother who was so persuasive that she convinced one of the physicians to sign a “do not resuscitate” order and ultimately withdrew all of her daughter’s medical care – including what is known as Total Parenteral Nutrition, which provided nourishment through an intravenous line.

