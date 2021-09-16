A Colorado Springs man on Thursday was sentenced to 45 years in prison for trying to kill a police officer with a bullet that pierced the officer’s skull.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was found guilty in June of an attack in the city’s Knob Hill neighborhood that ended former Colorado Springs Police Officer Cem Duzel’s policing career and left him with permanent deficits.

Al Khammasi was convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, menacing, illegal possession of a weapon and five more counts plus sentence enhancers, for the 2018 attack, court records show.

According to prosecutors, Al Khammasi shot Duzel while drunkenly shooting at police after he was kicked out of an Uber car for being “handsy."

Duzel and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood east of the Olympic Training Center when they encountered Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

The bullet caused a serious brain injury that sent Duzel to a Denver brain injury clinic for months. His recovery was previously highlighted in November 2019, when he walked across a stage at a police ceremony just more than a year after the shooting to accept a Medal of Valor, the department's highest honor.

Al Khammasi, who came to the United States as an Iraqi refugee, had been slated for deportation in 2016, until a change in immigration law meant that a prior felony trespassing conviction wasn't grounds for removal, federal officials said.

Al Khammasi had faced a prison term of as much as 48 years on the attempted murder charge, and other convictions could have extended his penalty further.