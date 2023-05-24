Jury selection is set to begin next month in the trial of an El Paso County man accused of strangling a sex worker and hiding her body in the backyard of his parents' farm on top of a rotting horse carcass.

Joel Hollendorfer, 47, is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols, who was reported missing in October 2012.

During a hearing on Wednesday, both the defense and prosecution announced that they were ready for trial, confirming that jury selection will begin on June 12. Hollendorfer pleaded not guilty to all charges in February.

Defense attorney Michael Bowman spent the majority of Wednesday's hearing objecting to a request for expanded media coverage of the trial.

Judge William Bain said the request would allow for the trial to be recorded and redistributed on platforms such as YouTube. Bowman argued that allowing the trial to be broadcast on platforms with little to no comment moderation would be "disruptive" to court proceedings and could potentially impact the trial.

Bowman referenced a "recent eight-week trial" in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court that was broadcast by third parties on YouTube and other platforms in which Bowman claims defense attorneys, witnesses and the defendant were mocked and harassed by online commentators.

"It's exceptionally destructive and exceptionally problematic," Bowman said.

While not making a direct reference, Bowman was likely referring to the murder trial of Letecia Stauch, which gained a significant amount of publicity online over the course of the nearly two-month trial. Stauch was found guilty of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch earlier this month, and sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecuting attorney Christina Perroni said the prosecution had no position on the expanded media request and would defer to the judgment of the court. Bain did not make a ruling, taking Bowman's objection under advisement.

The defense also told Bain that it would file a motion for dismissal of the tampering with physical evidence charge because the statute of limitations had run out, according to defense attorneys.

No ruling was made on the motion for dismissal, but Bain told the defense that it must file the motion by the end of Wednesday.

Hollendorfer is accused of strangling Nichols in 2012. The case went cold for nearly 10 years until detectives reinterviewed Hollendorfer's ex-wife, who had initially been uncooperative with the investigation. Hollendorfer told his ex-wife that he accidentally killed an escort and buried her body at his family's farm near Black Forest, according to testimony from Hollendorfer's preliminary hearing. Nichols' remains were later found on the property.

Jury selection for Hollendorfer's trial is expected to last one day, with opening statements scheduled for the following day.