A judge on Wednesday denied a request to dismiss the $3,000 bond set for Kristopher Lockit, who was arrested this month after he allegedly taught a 7-year-old boy how to smoke marijuana, got him high and smoked methamphetamine around him.

Lockit, 28, was arrested July 31 on suspicion of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and reckless endangerment after the youth had been reported missing that morning. According to prosecutors with the District Attorney's Office, Lockit was still on probation at the time of his arrest for a previous trespassing charge.

Court records show Lockit also pleaded guilty in May to third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

His defense attorney, Eli Huscher, on Wednesday asked Judge William Bain to consider supervised personal recognizance bond for Lockit, where Lockit would be released from custody and would not have to pay bail as long as he showed up for court hearings.

Huscher said Lockit's family cannot pay his current $3,000 bond and argued that Lockit, who broke his back and hip in an auto accident, cannot go to physical therapy while in custody. He also said Lockit has strong ties to the Colorado Springs community and cleaned houses for elderly citizens.

Prosecutors objected to the request, saying Lockit has demonstrated an unsuccessful history of honoring his terms of probation; they argued that not only should Lockit's bond not be reconsidered, but that his current bond is already "woefully insufficient."

Bain agreed, saying that given the nature of his alleged behavior toward the 7-year-old , he was surprised that Lockit's bond was not already "substantially higher."

Lockit is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7, when a judge will determine if the prosecution has enough evidence to take Lockit to trial.

Editor's note: Earlier versions of this story and case published the boy's name. We have removed it per Gazette policy to not name juveniles.