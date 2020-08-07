Justin Bannan

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Justin Bannan looks on against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Former NFL player Justin Bannan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including first-degree attempted murder stemming from an October 2019 incident.

The former University of Colorado Buffalo and Denver Bronco defensive linemen is charged in connection to a Boulder incident where an arrest affidavit says he shot a woman during a drug-induced state where he claimed the mafia was after him.

Bannan faces the following charges:

- Attempted first-degree murder

- First-degree assault – extreme indifference

- First-degree assault – intent to cause serious bodily injury

- First-degree burglary

His next court appearance is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. on September 4.

