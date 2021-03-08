PUEBLO - Donthe Lucas was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in the killing of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling.
Schelling found out Feb. 4, 2013, she was eight weeks pregnant. That was also the day Schelling went missing when she was on her way from Denver to Pueblo to discuss the pregnancy with Lucas. To this day, the body of Schelling has not been recovered.
The prosecution rested its case on Friday after dozens of witnesses testified in the last three weeks. The defense was expected to bring in witnesses Monday, but rested their case without a single witness.
