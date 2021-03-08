Jurors in Pueblo on Monday found Donthe Lucas guilty of first-degree murder in the disappearance of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Kelsie Schelling, who has not been seen since February 2013.
Schelling, 21, was eight weeks pregnant at the time of her disappearance, according to news reports. She was reportedly on her way from Denver to Pueblo to discuss the pregnancy with Lucas. Her body has not been found.
The prosecution rested its case Friday after presenting three weeks of testimony. The defense rested its case Monday without calling any witnesses.
Lucas is sentenced to life without parole, according to news reports.
“I don’t know what my life looks like going forward,” Laura Saxton, the mother of Schelling said immediately after the sentencing to out partners at KKTV. “It’s going to take me a long time to figure things out... please keep searching... if you’re out hiking, she could be found and brought home and have the proper burial for her.”
