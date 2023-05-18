The four co-defendants charged in the Top Dollar Pawn money-laundering case entered not guilty pleas on Thursday afternoon.

Each of the defendants — Daria Mauro, Walt Mauro, Mischa Jargowsky and Jack Jargowsky — face 29 charges, including pattern of racketeering and money laundering.

The defendants are accused of laundering money over four years at Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, a scheme that investigators say resulted in the transfer of more than $1.3 million in stolen goods.

Court records obtained by The Gazette allege that Top Dollar Pawn employees knowingly accepted stolen goods still in packaging from boosters and would sell those items in their stores or on their online eBay store for a profit.

Boosters steal merchandise, usually from retail outlets. They often work in concert with others as part of a "booster crew."

Colorado law requires that pawnbrokers must be given a receipt of purchase on all items still considered "new" and in-packaging to confirm that these items were not stolen. Pawnbrokers are also required to keep an electronic record of these items, as well as document the identification number of the pawned item and the identification of the seller. Records obtained by The Gazette allege that Top Dollar Pawn ignored both of these requirements.

The co-defendants will appear in court for a pre-trial readiness hearing on Oct. 6, but will appear separately for trial. Jack Jargowsky and Daria Mauro are scheduled to begin trial on Nov. 6, Walt Mauro is scheduled to begin trial on Oct. 30 and Mischa Jargowsky is scheduled to begin trial on Oct. 16.

All four trials are scheduled to last one day, according to court records. The co-defendants are scheduled to make their next court appearances on Sept. 6 for the first of two days of motions hearings prior to trial.

All four co-defendants are out of custody after posting a $50,000 bond following their arrests in June.