A Colorado youth pastor was sentenced to decades in jail for sex crimes against children.
The sentence was handed out this week for the 2017 crime. Arapahoe District Court Judge Ben Leutwyler sentenced Joseph Potts, 33, to a total of 50 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Potts pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and first-degree assault. Other counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Potts was a youth pastor at Jubilee Fellowship Church at the time. He reportedly invited multiple teenagers over to stay overnight at his apartment to play video games. When the minors got there, Potts had them watch pornography and sexually assaulted them.
