U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello on Thursday sentenced 28-year-old Gregory Lopez of Colorado Springs to serve 20 years in prison followed by 20 years on supervised release for production and transportation of child pornography, officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado announced Friday.

According to the details of Lopez's plea agreement, he was advertising the sale of child pornography on a "The Onion Router," or TOR, network. Such networks make it difficult for users to learn each other's physical location, officials said. A federal agent saw the ad and began speaking to Lopez. On May 6, 2020, Lopez sent the agent, in exchange for $40, five videos depicting the sexual abuse of a minor who was 7 years old at the time, officials said in a news release posted to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Colorado website.

The following day, federal law enforcement and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at Lopez's home in Colorado Springs. Lopez was home, identified the minor to law enforcement and admitted to selling the videos on TOR, the release said. Official said Lopez had 265 video files and 20 images depicting child pornography.

"Sexual abuse of children is egregious and harms victims for their lifetime," United States Attorney Cole Finegan said in the release. "Due to the excellent work of federal law enforcement and the Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the victim in this case is no longer in danger, and the perpetrator has been removed from the community for a very long time."