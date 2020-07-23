The suspect in a decades-old cold case died Wednesday while awaiting trial.
James Neal, 73, was arrested last year in Monument for the 1973 murder of 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe in Newport Beach, California. The child disappeared while walking home from summer school, and her body was found strangled in a ditch the next day. For more than 45 years the case went cold -- until DNA was submitted to an ancestry website.
Neal was living in Monument at the time of his arrest and was extradited to Orange County, California, where he has remained since. He pleaded not guilty to the murder and to allegations of lewd and lascivious acts on two girls under age 14 between 1995-2004.