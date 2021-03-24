Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the man suspected of killing 10 people during a shooting at a Boulder King Soopers on Monday, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.
Alissa, 21, is scheduled to appear at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in Judge Thomas Mulvahill's Boulder District courtroom. At this hearing, the court will advise the suspect of the charges he is facing and his rights.
Alissa, the defendant, will not enter a plea as prosecutors haven't yet charged him in the shooting. Alissa is being held at the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office jail on suspicion of 10 counts of first-degree murder. His public defenders are Kathryn Ann Herold and Samuel Robert Jae.
To watch the hearing online, go to judicial.webex.com/meet/thomas.mulvahill. To listen to the hearing, call the conference line at 720-650-7664 and enter access code 921 389 808.