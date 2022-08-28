Last week, several high-profile cases were on the docket in Colorado's 4th Judicial District, which serves El Paso and Teller counties.
• On Tuesday, the court scheduled Ryan Sabin, the father of an 11-year-old boy who died from forced water intoxication, to stand trial before a jury on Jan. 23, 2023.
• Sarah Jones, an employee at Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs facing a felony charge of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, appeared in court for the first time Thursday since her arrest on Aug. 17. Jones will return to court on Sept. 15 for a preliminary hearing, when prosecutors must present evidence to establish probable cause to keep Jones's case in court.
• Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her 11-year-old-stepson Gannon Stauch in Colorado Springs, appeared in court Thursday for the first time in months. The court finally received the highly anticipated results of her mental evaluation after she changed her not guilty plea to not guilty by insanity in February, and the presiding judge hinted that Stauch was found 'sane' at the time of her alleged crimes.
Stauch's defense team is looking to challenge the evaluation's findings, however, which could delay setting a trial date for months, the District Attorney's Office said.
• On Friday, a couple accused of allowing their 15-month-old child to die from ingesting fentanyl last November appeared in custody for the second day of their preliminary hearing, when an eighth and final witness for the prosecution testified against them. The presiding judge found probable cause to take Joenny Manuel Astacio Ottenwalder and Kira Lee Villalba to trial.
Attorneys will reconvene on Oct. 12 to set a trial date.
Here are more updates on case activity from last week:
Dennis Hase
Hase, who faces a first-degree murder charge, was set to appear in court for the first time on Friday but will instead appear on Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing, court records show. Hase called Fountain police to report that his partner had suffered a fatal overdose on Aug. 15, but was arrested the next day on suspicion of having beaten and choked the woman on the night of her death.
Hase was also arrested in December on suspicion of sexual assault, assault and soliciting for prostitution stemming from an incident in which a woman was found with swelling and bruising on her face. According to city of Fountain, Hase is a sexually violent predator registered with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Dane Kallungi
Kallungi faces a first-degree murder charge in the 2019 killing of his ex-wife, Jepsy Kallungi. The case remained open for two years before Kallungi confessed Jepsy's killing to his second wife. According to court records, a motion hearing scheduled for Friday was vacated, and Kullungi will stand trial by jury on Oct. 14.
Dermot Blake
A motions hearing for Blake, a former Fort Carson soldier accused of killing his wife in front of his two daughters in 2021, was held Friday ahead of his jury trial set to start Nov. 1, according to court records. Blake has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder.
Christopher Lenard
Lenard was arrested in June after allegedly shooting and killing his younger sister, 21-year-old Shania Lenard, and burning his house down near the El Paso-Pueblo county line. On Thursday, the presiding judge said the question of Lenard's mental status "has been raised" and ordered a mental evaluation, which could stall Lenard's case.
The next review of his case is set for Sept. 29.
THIS WEEK'S DOCKET
While court hearing dates are prone to change, here's a look at some cases on this week's docket:
Andrea Serrano
Serrano, 31, of Fountain, was arrested in July after admitting to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy who she said she was a "mother figure" to. Serrano also said she became pregnant with his child. She is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Saul Bujanda
Saul Bujanda was arrested in August and faces first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault, among other charges, for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, kidnapping her, and taking her to his Colorado Springs home. His hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Carlos Diaz
Diaz is accused of shooting and killing four people over theft and drug-related disputes in April. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.