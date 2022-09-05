Last week, several high-profile cases were on the docket in Colorado's 4th Judicial District, which serves El Paso and Teller counties.

• Carnel Davis made his first court appearance Thursday after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, brawling with another man, then fatally shooting 37-year-old Glenn Fruster in the parking lot of The New Havana Grill on Colorado Springs' east side on Aug. 19.

Davis faces multiple charges including first-degree murder and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 28 for his preliminary hearing, when prosecutors must provide evidence to establish probable cause to take Davis to trial. Davis is in custody without bail.

• A judge on Friday ruled that prosecutors established probable cause that David Mitchell, accused of shooting and killing his wife in his car and then driving her body to the El Paso County jail, should be charged in the killing. Mitchell told investigators his relationship with his estranged wife was strained from financial and health issues and that he originally intended to shoot her and then himself.

Mitchell drove to the jail to ensure their bodies would be found, but said he was not able to kill himself and instead turned himself in to authorities. Mitchell is scheduled for a final plea hearing on Oct. 26 and, if an agreement with the prosecution is not met, a jury trial will be set that day.

Mitchell is in custody without the possibility of bond.

• Carlos Diaz, accused of shooting and killing four people over theft and drug-related disputes in April, appeared in court Friday but his preliminary hearing was pushed back to Nov. 4. Arrest records show that Diaz himself confessed to all four killings, but claims to have done so in part because he had been, or was going to be, sexually assaulted by two of the men.

Diaz, 21, is currently in El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killings of Joseph Moore, 22, on April 22 in El Paso County and Diego Martinez, 22, at a carwash in Colorado Springs on April 25. Diaz is also accused of killing Manuel Zegarelli, 27, and Vetho Finnell-Vigil, 23, in Pueblo County.

• Andrea Serrano, 31, of Fountain, was arrested in July after admitting to a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy who she said she was a "mother figure" to. Serrano also said she became pregnant with his child.

Serrano requested the court to modify a protection order against her, saying she wants to "see, talk (and) spend time with" her school-aged children and that she is "the only parent living in the same state as them." A judge denied that request on Tuesday, finding that Serrano "presents a safety threat to anyone under the age of 18."

• A jury found Richard Dolan, arrested in April 2021 after a shooting in an apartment complex by The Citadel mall, guilty of first-degree murder for the death of David Dawson, 41, on Tuesday.

This week's docket

While court hearing dates are prone to change, here's a look at some cases on this week's docket:

Kristin Wessel, 31, is set to appear in court Tuesday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy who was later assaulted by her then-boyfriend and ex-Colorado Springs police officer Shane Reed.

Wessel faces multiple charges including sexually assaulting a victim under age 15 and sexually assaulting a child in a position of trust; she remains in the El Paso County jail, court records show.

Lamar Taylor, the suspected gunman in the September 2021 Elks Lodge shooting that killed two of the facility's managers, Kevin Patterson, 62, and James Love, 58, is scheduled to appear for a final hearing on Tuesday before his jury trial on Sept. 19.

Demar Ravenell, 22, is accused of killing Colorado Springs taxi driver Brian MacDonald, 42, earlier this year in a reportedly unprovoked attack.

Ravenell is facing seven charges including first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and weapon possession by a previous offender. If convicted of the first-degree murder charge, he will be given a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Ravenell is scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday.

Mikaele Poloa, is allegedly behind a slew of violent crimes in Colorado Springs, including attempted murder, attempted rape of a woman at gunpoint, stealing a car and committing a carjacking while armed with a handgun.

Poloa was erroneously freed from the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center after posting a $4,000 bond in April, but was apprehended again in June. He is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday covering four different cases and is ineligible for bond, according to previous Gazette reporting.

Shirley King, accused of operating a prostitution ring out of her massage parlor, has pleaded not guilty to all charges on Wednesday morning, despite a plea deal being offered by the prosecution.

King is set to appear in court on Wednesday for a motions hearing before a scheduled jury trial on Nov. 28.