The El Paso County coroner has identified the homicide victim in a shooting early this month, according to Colorado Springs police.

Antonio Jimenez-Garibay, 45, was found dead when police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road around 10 p.m. Oct. 3. The shooting happened at the Murray Hill Apartments just south of Mitchell High School and east of The Citadel mall.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police say. The coroner is still working to determine the cause and manner of Jimenez-Garibay’s death.

Jimenez-Garibay’s death marks the 37th homicide investigated in Colorado Springs this year, up from 26 this time last year.