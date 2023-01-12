A routine traffic stop in Fountain turned into a chase – by car and on foot – and the eventual arrest of a convicted suspected of possessing at least one handgun and several illegal drugs, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.

Anthony Cook-Mack, 32, could face multiple charges including distribution of controlled substances, obstructing a peace officer, trespassing, eluding and possession of weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers stopped a vehicle for expired registration at the intersection of Santa Fe and Alabama avenues, police said. When they got close to the vehicle, they saw what they believed to be methamphetamine inside.

The driver, later identified as Cook-Mack, put the car in gear and drove off briefly before stopping in the street and running away, the release stated. Additional Fountain officers arrived in the area and set up a perimeter. Cook-Mack was found a few minutes later in the 300 block of West Iowa Avenue and arrested.

Officers found a handgun and a debit card in Cook-Mack’s name in a residential yard he had run through. They also found about ¾ of a pound of methamphetamine, 250 fentanyl pills, 24 grams of suspected heroin, a second pistol and more than $1,000 in cash, police said.

Cook-Mack has previous arrests and convictions for assault, trespassing, drug possession and ID theft, according to the release.