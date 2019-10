The victim in a hit-and-run crash on a Colorado highway has died.

Pueblo Police are reporting a construction worker was hit on Oct. 16 on southbound I-25 between City Center and Ilex at about 11 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer red Ford F-150 with black around the wheel wells. Police said the truck could possibly have damage on the driver’s side.

As of Friday, no arrests have been made.

