A Denver woman was arrested Sunday after a man was found fatally shot inside of a camper in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle in Conifer. The victim was dead when deputies arrived.

The suspect in the shooting, 36-year-old Sarah Kalan, fled the scene in a truck but was quickly found and taken into custody, deputies said.

Kalan is being held in the Jefferson County jail.

Deputies have not released the identity of the victim or any information about how Kalan is connected to him.

According to public records, Kalan was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2007 in El Paso County. Her criminal history also includes charges of felony menacing, second-degree assault, DUI, theft and prohibited use of a weapon.

Kalan most recently lived at the Gathering Place in Denver, a nonprofit serving homeless women, transgender individuals and children, according to public records.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after his family has been notified, deputies said.