A communications technician employed by the Colorado State Patrol was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation Wednesday, officials with the Rio Grande County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning.
Tony Jackson Hill, 37, of Alamosa was arrested after 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, following deputies' investigation into an alleged sexual assault that was reported around 10 p.m. the previous day.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis announced Thursday that the agency is aware of Hill's arrest and that he has been placed on administrative leave, pending the result of internal and external investigations. Lewis said that Hill has been employed with the agency since 2020 and has been stationed at the Alamosa Regional Communications Center.