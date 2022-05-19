Earlier this week, a woman attempted to pay an undercover Colorado Springs police officer to have her ex-fiance killed, officials say, and now finds herself in El Paso County Jail facing federal charges.

In an affidavit acquired by The Gazette, police allege that Vanessa Rae Lavaty, 33, attempted to hire someone to murder her ex-fiance.

According to the affidavit, the plot began four months ago when Lavaty spoke to her boyfriend at the time, Marty Jorgensen, 50, about helping her find someone to kill her ex-fiance, Timothy Hanes, 46.

Hanes also is the father of Lavaty's 2-year-old daughter.

Jorgensen stated in the affidavit that initially he didn't think much of the comments from Lavaty, but a month later, she again spoke of hiring someone to kill Hanes, with Jorgensen recalling her saying, "I really want this a--hole dead," and that she wanted Hanes "6 feet under."

In the affidavit, Jorgensen states that in the following weeks, Lavaty continued to push him to help her find a hit man, saying things such as "I want his a-- buried," and "I really want this f----- dead," in reference to Hanes.

"This doesn’t make sense, I couldn’t begin to imagine why she would do this," Hanes said when speaking with The Gazette. "I’ve never done anything to hurt this woman. She was the love of my life.”

In fact, Hanes said he had been considering trying to rekindle their relationship.

"I was thinking maybe there was a chance to work this out," Hanes said.

Jorgensen stated in the affidavit that the reason behind Lavaty's murder-for-hire attempt was a mix of wanting full custody of her daughter — Hanes was in the process of seeking 50-50 custody — and outright hatred of Hanes.

On Monday, Jorgensen stated in the affidavit that he told Lavaty he was going to meet with someone who could be hired to murder Hanes, but instead, he went to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The CSPD from there launched a sting operation to have Jorgensen set up a meeting with an undercover police officer posing as a hit man.

Hanes admitted that initially he "loathed" Jorgensen as he watched from the sidelines as Jorgensen dated his ex-fiancee and spent time with his daughter.

"Turns out that man who I hated was like a guardian angel for my daughter," Hanes said. "I'm eternally grateful."

On the evening of May 16, Jorgensen and Lavaty met with the undercover officer at a Taco Bell to discuss the details of the hit, and for Lavaty to give the officer a $500 down payment for the murder of Hanes. The affidavit states that before money was to be exchanged, the undercover officer asked Lavaty "on at least three occasions" if she was sure she wanted to have Hanes killed. Each time, Lavaty told the undercover officer she did.

"It's been on my mind for about a year," Lavaty said, according to the affidavit.

After sharing Hanes' address, schedule and pictures of him and his vehicle, Lavaty gave the undercover officer the $500 down payment and a picture of her credit card, which she believed would be used to pay the remaining $4,000 after Hanes had been killed.

The next morning, the affidavit states that the undercover officer contacted Lavaty by phone to ask one additional time if she still wanted to go through with the plot to kill Hanes to which she replied, "yeah."

Following the phone call on Tuesday, CSPD issued a warrant for Lavaty's arrest.

Hanes only learned of what was happening following Lavaty's arrest. Hanes now has full custody of his daughter as a result of the incident, something he described as "bittersweet."

"This isn't how I wanted it (getting custody of his daughter) to happen," Hanes said. "It's such a mixed bag of emotions."

Lavaty is being held in El Paso County jail on a $75,000 bond facing one charge of solicitation of first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in 4th Judicial District Court on May 24.