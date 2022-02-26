A Colorado Springs woman was arrested this month after she allegedly sold drugs to teenage boys, with one of the deals leading to the death of a 16-year-old who reportedly died from a suspected fentanyl overdose, court documents state.
Maria Cecilia Davis-Conchie, 47, is accused of several offenses of distributing drugs to minors, court records show. Four of the offenses are felonies, while one is for misdemeanor child abuse.
Davis-Conchie is connected to the death of a 16-year-old boy, whose body was found Jan. 31 at a home on the 3600 block of Templeton Gap Road near Palmer Park, an affidavit states. His body was found appearing blue with drug paraphernalia on his bed, including a piece of cut straw believed to be used for smoking drugs.
The document states that officers also found two blue pills in his drawers suspected to be laced with fentanyl. The teen was "a known drug user," the affidavit states.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's far more powerful — and lethal — than morphine or heroin. Though it has legitimate medical use as an anesthetic, fentanyl has become increasingly prominent in the illicit drug market, thanks to shifts in the trade, its potency, and its low cost of production and transportation.
Davis-Conchie's arrest comes during a time when fentanyl-related deaths have been in the news. On Sunday, five people died in a Commerce City apartment of suspected fentanyl overdoses.
David Olesky, acting special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Denver, said that the drug's presence in other substances — like cocaine, methamphetamine or heroin — is a persistent problem.
"The nature of how cheap it is," he said, "and there is no care for human life by the traffickers when they are deciding what to put inside their package, their concoction, so to speak. They're not concerned about the end user and their well-being."
In Davis-Conchie's case, the dead boy's father told police his son was into such drugs as Xanax and marijuana and had just started using fentanyl, while the father's girlfriend said the boy was going to see a school counselor the day he died.
The teenage boys told police that they bought four pills from Davis-Conchie on the night of Jan. 30. They told police that they knew the drugs were fentanyl pills, not Percocet, something Davis-Conchie and a man, who was not identified, had been selling to them since late 2020, along with Xanax. The pills were $10 apiece, the document states.
Davis-Conchie, also known as "CeCe," denied responsibility for the boy's death, telling police to arrest someone else and not showing up for a police interview, the affidavit states. However, the name of that person was redacted from court documents.
But location data, call logs and text messages showed that Davis-Conchie purchased the pills and delivered them to the boys, the affidavit states.
The warrant for her arrest was issued on Feb. 16, and online records show she was booked into the El Paso County jail on a $100,000 bond.