Two people were hospitalized late Monday night following a shooting on Colorado Springs west side, according to police.

Police received a report of the shooting near the 1000 block of Garner Street, near the A-1 Mobile Village off U.S. 24 and South 8th Street, at 10:30 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.

Police confirmed with KKTV that one of the victims suffered a severe injury, while the other is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

No one has been arrested, according to an online police blotter entry early Tuesday morning.