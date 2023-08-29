Two people were hospitalized late Monday night following a shooting on Colorado Springs west side, according to police.
Police received a report of the shooting near the 1000 block of Garner Street, near the A-1 Mobile Village off U.S. 24 and South 8th Street, at 10:30 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds, Gazette news partner KKTV reports.
Police confirmed with KKTV that one of the victims suffered a severe injury, while the other is expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.
No one has been arrested, according to an online police blotter entry early Tuesday morning.
