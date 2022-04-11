A new city of Colorado Springs licensing requirement could help shut down massage parlors offering illegal sexual services.

Currently, massage businesses do not have to provide an owner's name or address through the state's business registration process, making it difficult for the police to track down the person responsible for illegal activities, said Scott Whittington, commander of Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence Division. The proposed licensing requirements would require contact information for all owners, consider an applicant's criminal history, require records of message therapists' licenses to be kept on site, leasing information for the business location and other operational details, according to the draft ordinance.

If a business failed to get a license, police could close them down. If they reopened, those responsible could face up to $2,500 in fines and up to 189 days in jail, Whittington said. The model is based on a licensing process put in place in Aurora that's been successful, he said.

"They will get closed down quickly and easily. ... It takes tremendous burden off our police officers and lets them focus on other things," said City Councilman Dave Donelson, who worked on the ordinance with the police department.

The current avenues for enforcement require hundreds of hours of police time, Whittington said.

For example, the arrest of Xinan Xia, owner of Rose Spa, in December 2020 required more than 300 hours of police time, he said. The police had received numerous calls about sex acts offered at the massage parlor prior to Xia's arrest on pimping and money laundering charges.

Whittington estimates between 25 to 30 illicit massage parlors are operating within the city.

This approach would also target owners of the businesses who are profiting from the illegal activities and not the staff members who can be victims of trafficking or coerced into providing services, Donelson said.

Councilman Bill Murray said he would like to see an approach that would also punish those patronizing the businesses and keeping them open. However, he agreed to support the ordinance as proposed.

Donelson said he was working to ensure the licensing was not burdensome to legitimate massage businesses and the proposal includes numerous business activities that do not need a license. Some of those exempt include massage therapists working for hotels with at least 100 rooms, beauticians and barbers providing massages as part of their services, and self-employed massage therapists operating out of their own home or their client's home, among other categories.

The city is open to feedback on the ordinance, particularly from businesses that will need a license. The licensing fee could be $110 per year.

A city licensing requirement could push illicit massage parlors out into the county. However, a state bill introduced this year would give counties the authority to license the parlors as well. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Terri Carver, R-Colorado Springs.