Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred Saturday night at a local Walgreens, according to a news release from the department.

Joshua Johnson, 28, was taken into custody without incident after an investigation identified him as the suspect in the death, police said. Johnson faces a felony charge of first-degree murder.

Officers on Saturday received a 6:55 p.m. call about a body at the Walgreens in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, police said. No information was provided about the victim.

Homicide detectives assumed responsibility for the investigation, which is still active.

Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP [7867] or 1-800-222-8477.