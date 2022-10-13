The El Paso County coroner has identified the victim in Monday’s shooting on 19th Street, according to Colorado Springs police.

Demitri Crockett, 19, was found with a gunshot wound when police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of 19th Street around 7:20 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where police say he died.

Crockett’s death was one of three homicides reported on Monday and was the 38th investigated in Colorado Springs this year. That’s up from 30 this time last year.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not indicate they have identified a suspect.