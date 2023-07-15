A Colorado Springs teenager was one of several arrested, including three juveniles, in a January shooting at The Citadel mall, where a teenager was shot in the leg.

Last week, 19-year-old Arturo Rey Garcia was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges in connection to the shooting, according to arrest records obtained by The Gazette.

According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting took place in the evening of Jan. 7 at a car show in the mall parking lot. Police who responded to the shooting stated that they found 35 bullet casings in the parking lot, indicating there were numerous people involved in the shooting.

Two of the victims, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old whose names are redacted from the document, told police that the shooting began after two groups of people got into a verbal altercation before they heard "a lot" of gunshots and ran to their cars to hide. One of the two teenagers was shot in the leg during the incident.

Police stated in the affidavit that there were 15 bullet holes found on the side of the truck that the two teenagers were in.

Another individual, whose name was redacted, went to the hospital after the shooting to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the foot, but that person would not cooperate with law enforcement.

In the days after the shooting, law enforcement created a fake social media profile to speak with a 15-year-old boy whom they suspected to be involved in the shooting, according to the affidavit.

The teenager confirmed to the undercover law enforcement agent that he and several of his friends were at the car meet that night, that they were involved in the shooting, and that he and his associates were the "primary aggressors" in the incident, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement state within the affidavit that the information confirmed by the undercover officer led to the identification of several suspects who may have been involved in the shooting, one of whom included Garcia.

Law enforcement received a warrant for access to Garcia's social media accounts, where they discovered numerous messages between himself and others confirming he was present at the shooting, and that his group of associates were the ones who began the shooting.

In one message, Garcia and the person he is texting with — whose name was redacted from the affidavit — discuss how the shooting was "fun."

"Appreciate y'all steppin w us we lit that s--t up and shut that car meet down," Garcia wrote to his friend, according to the affidavit.

"Omm (on my mama) that was fun and ofc (of course) ima step w you regardless man," Garcia's friend wrote back in response.

In April, police issued an arrest warrant for Garcia, but he was not apprehended and booked into the El Paso County jail until July 4, according to court records.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding Garcia's whereabouts since the arrest warrant was issued or where Garcia was arrested.

Colorado Springs police spokesperson Pamela Castro confirmed that CSPD has made six arrests in the January shooting, including Garcia.

Castro confirmed that Armando Ontiveros, 19, Zaylene Espinoza, 20, and Garcia all face felony charges.

Ontiveros and Garcia face several charges, the most serious among them being two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Espinoza faces four charges, two counts of accessory to a crime, attempting to influence a public servant, and tampering with physical evidence.

Castro stated that three juveniles also were arrested in the mall shooting, and that two of them face two attempted-murder charges, among several other charges, while the other was arrested on suspicion of providing a handgun to a juvenile and possession of handguns by juveniles.

Court records show Ontiveros and Espinoza were arrested in April, and immediately posted bond to be released, Espinoza on bond of $3,000 and Ontiveros $150,000.

Garcia remains in custody at the El Paso County jail on a $75,000 bond.

All three adults arrested will appear in 4th Judicial District Court in the coming weeks. Espinoza will appear for a disposition hearing on Monday, Garcia for a review hearing on July 24 and Ontiveros for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.