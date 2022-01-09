Colorado Springs police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed two and injured others early Sunday morning.
Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday police received reports of a shooting at the Summit Creek Apartments at 1940 S. Chelton Road. Upon arrival, officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds and two people who had died, according to officials. The wounded were taken to a hospital.
Just before 1:25 a.m., police received calls about a man who had been shot in the 2400 block of Lexington Village Lane, officials said. Police officers found the man and he was taken to a local hospital. According to officials, this incident and the one on Chelton appear to be related.
No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives with the police department have taken over the investigation, according to officials.
