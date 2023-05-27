Police respond to self-reported shooting near the Santa Fe Trail in downtown Colorado Springs

Police respond to self-reported shooting near the Santa Fe Trail in downtown Colorado Springs

 Image courtesy of KKTV

Two people were injured Friday evening in a self-reported shooting in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 6:50 p.m. officers with the Falcon division received reports of a shooting at the 2400 block of Steel Drive near the Santa Fe Trail.

Wanted man arrested after hours-long standoff in Colorado Springs

The reporting party had told dispatchers they had shot someone, and remained on the scene as police arrived, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, authorities were able to locate one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as the reporting party who also had visible injuries.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

According to the release, both parties were taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Assault Unit and Armed Violent Offender Unit have assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Juvenile suspect turns himself in for role in deadly Colorado Springs crash
Suspects on the run following home invasion in north Colorado Springs