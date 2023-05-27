Two people were injured Friday evening in a self-reported shooting in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said at 6:50 p.m. officers with the Falcon division received reports of a shooting at the 2400 block of Steel Drive near the Santa Fe Trail.

The reporting party had told dispatchers they had shot someone, and remained on the scene as police arrived, according to a CSPD blotter entry.

Police said upon arriving at the scene, authorities were able to locate one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, as well as the reporting party who also had visible injuries.

According to the release, both parties were taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the Assault Unit and Armed Violent Offender Unit have assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.