An early morning shooting in Colorado Springs Wednesday has left one person seriously injured, and another on the run, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said around midnight Wednesday, an unknown suspect shot into a silver SUV near 400 block of Wooten Road.

According to Gazette news affiliate KKTV, the man was shot in the face and drove to a nearby gas station for help. He was then taken to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

A Lieutenant with the Stetson Hills Division said although a suspect has not been identified, there is no threat to the public at this time.

This article will be updated once more information is received.