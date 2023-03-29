The man killed in an overnight shooting early Sunday in Colorado Springs has been identified as 23-year-old Braden Peltier.

An autopsy was completed Monday by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, Colorado Springs police said in a news release Wednesday. The official cause and manner of Peltier's death have not been released. However, the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Peltier was stationed at Fort Carson with the Army and was from Bay City, Michigan, police said.

Multiple 911 calls reported shots fired around 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, just west of North Circle Drive. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.

The status of the other person who was shot has not been reported.

The shooting happened at what police are calling an after-hours club, which was unauthorized, Colorado Springs police spokesman Robert Tornabene told The Gazette. Police have not confirmed whether the shooting happened inside or outside the building.

Investigators remained on the scene late Sunday morning, where an area behind the west end of the brick building, which does not display a business name, was cordoned off with crime-scene tape and evidence markers were visible on the ground.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been released.

This is the fourth homicide in the city of Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year there were 17 homicides investigated.

Anyone with information or who was a witness is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.