Colorado Springs police on Monday arrested a man in connection with an overnight shooting that left a man hospitalized in critical condition.

Dayan Gomez-Brito, 47, faces a charge of first-degree assault, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2500 block of Airport Road shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, according to police.

When police arrived on scene one man was found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital for treatment. The man is in critical condition, police said.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators obtained a warrant for Gomez-Brito's arrest. Members of the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force (VOFTF) and the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) executed the warrant and took Gomez-Brito into custody, police said.