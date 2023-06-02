A shooting investigation was underway in Colorado Springs on Friday afternoon, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.

At about 2:10 p.m. there was a large law enforcement presence near East Las Vegas Street and South Nevada Avenue.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that crews were at the scene of the shooting, in the area of 1507 S. Nevada Avenue, which is the address of a Taco Bell. That stretch of Nevada, just south of Interstate 25, contains a string of businesses, including a Wendy's, a KFC and a Dunkin'.

The last time this article was updated at 2:30 p.m., very few details were available. At that time, police told KKTV they don’t believe there is any danger to the public. A large area was blocked by police tape near the Taco Bell restaurant.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.