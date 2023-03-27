Two people are hospitalized after a shooting in the Flying Horse neighborhood Sunday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Around 8 p.m., Colorado Springs police responded to the 13000 block of Thumbprint Court, near the intersection of U.S. 83 and North Gate Boulevard and just east of The Club at Flying Horse, after a reported shooting.

At least one person was shot, though police told Gazette news partner KKTV that they didn't believe the incident was fatal. Police on Monday morning did not have an update on conditions of those involved.

On Monday morning, a Metro Crime Lab van remained at the scene and crime scene tap was around the home at 13135 Thumbprint Drive.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.