Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported shooting at Memorial Park Saturday night.
Officers responded to the northeast corner of the park, near the skate park, at 7:14 p.m., the police department said on Twitter.
Police said that when they arrived the found one deceased juvenile male. Two more people, another juvenile and one adult, were injured and taken to a hospital where the adult died from injuries.
The department's homicide and assault unit is investigating. No arrests have been made, KKTV reports.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on this investigation should call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
