Colorado Springs police are investigating a reported shooting at Memorial Park Saturday night.
Officers responded to the northeast corner of the park, near the skate park, at 7:14 p.m., the police department said on Twitter.
Police did not officially release additional information about victims or suspects Saturday night, but Gazette news partner KKTV reported that two people died and another was injured.
The department's homicide and assault unit is investigating. No arrests have been made, KKTV reports.
No further information was immediately available.
Anyone with information on this investigation should call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story. Stay with gazette.com for updates.
