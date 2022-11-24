Colorado Springs postmaster in jail; investigation underway: Report

The Colorado Springs postmaster was in jail on Wednesday, according to online records, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Stevenson Begay was sworn in as the 26th Postmaster for Colorado Springs on June 16.

“Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics,” part of an email from James Boxrud with the United States Postal Service reads, KKTV reported. “However, we can state he will be placed in a non-duty status pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Very few details on the allegations were available, according to KKTV. According to court records, the investigation is connected to a sex assault case.

