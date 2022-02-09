After seeing flashing red and blue lights, a driver pulled over to the side of a road in Colorado Springs on Tuesday evening only to find out that the cop was a fake, police said.
A driver stopped about 6 p.m. in the area of Falcon Highway and U.S. 24 on the city's northeast side after seeing a dark sedan with red and blue emergency lights on its dash, police said.
The man — described to be in his 40s to 50s with a heavy build, dark hair with gray streaks — told the driver that they were speeding. He was wearing a dark button-up shirt with dark pants, tennis shoes and a name tag that read "Smith," police said.
It turns out that he was a fake cop, police said.
When the driver offered to get their information from a nearby relative, the police impersonator returned to his car and left, police said.
Colorado Springs used the incident as a teaching moment.
"Citizens are cautioned if they are being stopped and doubt it is authentic police officer before exiting their vehicle to contact the nonemergency number for the area law enforcement to confirm the legitimacy of the stop," police said in a report, "while keeping their hands visible and explaining they are verifying the stop."