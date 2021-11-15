A man is in custody after being shot by police at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Monday evening, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The suspect was wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, said Lt. Daniel Thompson, public information officer with Colorado Springs police. According to police reports, officers thought the man to be armed.
Around 4:07 p.m., officers were searching for the suspect in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road. Around 5 p.m., police attempted to contact the suspect. He fled on foot to North Academy and North Carefree Circle, where police say he hijacked a vehicle with two victims inside. One victim was forcibly removed, and the suspect attempted to drive off with the second victim still in the car, police said.
Sometime during the incident Thompson said at least one officer fired at least one round at the suspect, who was hit at least once. Thompson said he is unsure if police fired at the suspect as he was driving away with the victim or when he was first hijacking the vehicle.
The suspect crashed into a building, and police were able to render medical aid and arrest him. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Neither the officers nor the victims suffered any injuries.
As is customary in shootings involving officers with the CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Editor's note: Police initially misreported that two suspects were in custody. The article has been updated with corrected information.