Colorado Springs police say officers found a man killed by a gunshot wound as they responded to a traffic crash off Boulder Street east of Memorial Hospital Saturday night.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to a wreck at Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill neighborhood where they found a man suffering a bullet wound, police said on Twitter. The man later died.
Few details of the case were released, but police said they had sent out homicide detectives to figure out what happened.
