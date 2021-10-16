Police Line Do Not Cross (copy)
Colorado Springs police say officers found a man killed by a gunshot wound as they responded to a traffic crash off Boulder Street east of Memorial Hospital Saturday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police were called to a wreck at Boulder Street and Bonfoy Avenue in the Knob Hill neighborhood where they found a man suffering a bullet wound, police said on Twitter. The man later died.

Few details of the case were released, but police said they had sent out homicide detectives to figure out what happened.

On 10/16/2021 at approximately 8:29PM, CSPD and CSFD were dispatched to the area of Bonfoy Ave. and E. Boulder St. to investigate a traffic crash. Upon arrival, first responders located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male died on scene.

