Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspected rapist who they say met at least two of his alleged victims in bars, according to a Wednesday press release.
Kevin Lemuel, 29, was taken into custody last month and could face a kidnapping charge in addition to two counts of sexual assault.
The arrest came as a result of a roughly 10-month-long investigation by Colorado Springs Police Department Special Victims detectives, after investigators discovered a suspect from a report of sexual assault under investigation was involved in another similar incident, police officials said. Detectives say that Lemuel met both of his previous victims at local bars.
Police are now seeking information from the public on potentially unreported incidents involving Lemuel.
Anyone with any information, or who was a victim of Lemuel, is asked to call (719)-444-7000.