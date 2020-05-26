Colorado Springs police are seeking information on who is behind a rash of graffiti.
More than 350 public and private buildings have been tagged with the letters SWYM over the past month. Police estimate that cleanup costs have exceeded $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.
Over the last month, someone has tagged "SWYM" on 350+ buildings (both public and private) across town.— Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 26, 2020
The total clean up costs has no exceeded more than $20,000.
We need your help! If you have ANY info, call us at (719) 444-7000. pic.twitter.com/1gUZBjgBfW