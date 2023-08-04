Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for homicide.

The male suspect, described by the Colorado Springs police as “possibly 5-foot-6 - 5-foot-9 tall with a thin build,” was seen wearing a gray cap, dark-hooded puffy jacket, blue jeans and New Balance tennis shoes the night of a Jan. 8 homicide. He left the area in a vehicle described as a white Toyota Corolla, model 2014 or newer.

Police were dispatched for a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Brookside Street. They found 31-year-old victim Darrian Adame deceased upon arrival with apparent gunshot wounds.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The suspect left the downtown Colorado Springs area with a group of individuals before traveling to East Brookside Street.

Those who know the suspect or have information about the crime should contact Pikes Peak Crimestoppers at 719-634-STOP or call CSPD at 719-444-7000.