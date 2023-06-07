The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking additional information and victims of a licensed professional counselor who has allegedly been engaging in illegal sexual conduct.

Detectives arrested Monument resident Jeffery Erickson, 51, on Friday after they say an investigation determined he had engaged in the illegal behavior with “at least one of his clients.” He faces charges of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist.

Detectives are seeking additional information on potential unreported incidents and say they believe there could be more victims, according to a news release. Those who have been or know somebody who has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson are encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.