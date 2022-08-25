night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh
Colorado Springs police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a suspect in a road rage incident on Sunday. 

Police said Thursday they are looking for a motorcyclist who they say shot at a driver in a black Toyota 4-Runner in the area of Powers and Dublin boulevards Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene between 2:50 p.m. and 3 p.m.

According to a police investigation, the motorcyclist, who was part of a group of motorcyclists, fired at least three rounds from a handgun at the Toyota, narrowly missing the driver. 

The motorcyclist is described as a male with facial hair, last seen wearing a white motorcycle helmet, a black shirt, black backpack, denim pants and black-and-red high-top athletic shoes. The bike is a cafė-racer with a red fuel tank and black-taped seat. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

