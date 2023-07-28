Police are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home and attacked a woman late Thursday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Just after 11 p.m., officers with the Gold Hill division received reports of a home invasion near the 1400 block of Custer Avenue, just south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Police said the victim told officers that a man had entered her bedroom window, with his pants down, by removing an air conditioning unit.

According to the department's online blotter entry, the suspect proceeded to physically attack the victim, and attempted to pull her out of the window before fleeing the scene.

Police have not identified the attacker; no description of the suspect was provided.

This article will be updated once more information is provided.