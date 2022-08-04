Police lights traffic
Colorado Springs police  are asking for the public's assistance in finding a suspect wanted in a bank robbery Thursday. 

Police received a call about a robbery at the Chase bank branch at 1783 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. just after 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they learned that an unidentified man entered the bank and demanded money before leaving. Police did not disclose the amount stolen. No injuries were reported, police said. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

