Photo illustration by P_Wei, istockphoto

Colorado Springs Police are attempting to identify a man they say robbed a business in southern Colorado Springs Monday. 

At about 3:15 p.m., officers went to a business in the 1900 block of South Murray Boulevard on a robbery call, police said. The police investigation revealed that a male entered the store and took an item without paying. When confronted by the staff, the suspect implied that he had a gun and left on a bicycle, police said. 

Police described the suspect as a male in his 30s with facial hair, wearing a grey sweatshirt. 

