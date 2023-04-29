A man being contacted by Colorado Springs police about allegations of an home invasion, "made a handgun ready and threatened to shoot at officers," according to the department.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Cordero Caples, is reported to have thrown the handgun on the ground, but did not comply with police orders and was hit with a stun gun. He was taken into custody.

Caples is accused of forcing his way into an apartment in the 300 block of Garhart Drive shortly before 10:32 a.m. on Saturday and pointing a handgun at the occupants, demanding money.

The person who called 911 met officers outside the apartment building, gave officers a description of the suspect. Officers say they observed Caples leaving the property and approached him. That was when Capless is reported to have ducked behind a vehicle and pulled out the handgun.

Media partner KKTV reports that police also said a child and an adult were inside the building during the alleged home invasion. Both individuals were reported safe with no injuries.