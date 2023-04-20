The 19-year-old man who died after a confrontation with police earlier this month at The Citadel mall shot himself in the head after exchanging gunfire with officers, according to video briefing released by the Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday. The video included footage of the encounter from officers’ body cameras.

Colorado Springs police Officer Brandon Felice fired three rounds at suspect Brandon Harris inside a Burlington Coat Factory, according to the briefing. None of Felice’s bullets struck Harris, who police said committed suicide. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police found Harris outside The Citadel mall in a stolen vehicle and armed with a handgun, according to the briefing. Harris had an active felony arrest warrant for a parole violation.

Four people in a second stolen vehicle allegedly met up with Harris, and the group entered the mall at East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard together. SWAT officers contacted them as they exited, and all five fled.

Four of the suspects were detained, according to police, including three juveniles and one adult. Three were in possession of handguns.

Officers pursued Harris as he fled on foot into the Burlington Coat Factory and identified themselves as law enforcement, asking Harris to drop his weapon. Harris fired one round in the officers’ direction before Felice fired back, the footage shows.

All fired rounds were located, and neither party struck the other, police said.

Officers provided Harris with emergency medical services before paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not yet released an autopsy report determining Harris’ official cause of death, which a spokesperson said generally takes six to eight weeks to complete. The district attorney’s office will not be required to review whether the officer’s use of force complied with state law if his death is ruled a suicide, according to the briefing.

As per a policy enacted in February, the video briefing was released within 21 days of the incident because it is an officer-involved shooting in which a Colorado Springs police officer fired a weapon in the line of duty. The policy also applies to use of force or any other police encounter deemed appropriate by the chief of police.