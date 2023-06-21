Do you recognize this man?

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect involved in a sexual assault in the fall of 2022, according to a Wednesday morning department press release.

Police are seeking the individual as part of a Oct. 27,2022 sexual assault that occurred near the 1400 block of Culebra Avenue on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail.

The composite sketch was created based on the victim’s recollection of the attacker’s appearance.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, standing around 6 feet tall with an average build, and short unkept, brown, or blond facial hair. The victim also recalled a tattoo of a hummingbird featured on the back of the suspect’s left hand, between the thumb and index finger, according to the release.

Officials said investigators within the DVASA unit are actively pursuing information and leads that could help to identify the suspect.

Police are asking the public to bring any information that could lead to the identification of the suspect forward by calling CSPD at 719-444-7000, or the Pikes Peak Area Crimes Stoppers at 719-634-7867.